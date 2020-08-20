Another Big Law firm, K&L Gates, is walking back pandemic pay cuts

The managing partner of K&L Gates is easing the severity of pay cuts implemented earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the firm has “performed better than expected.”

As of September equity partners will have their advances reduced by 15% instead of 20%, as they were earlier this year, K&L Gates global managing partner James Segerdahl said in an internal email. The 15% salary cuts taken by most other K&L Gates personnel, including attorneys, will be eased to 10%, Segerdahl said.

