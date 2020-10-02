Law firms want to get paid in the pandemic. So why are client collection lawsuits down?

Financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have left many lawyers and law firms facing a worse than usual collections crunch this year, thanks to clients who can’t - or won’t - pay their legal bills on time.

But that hasn’t led to an uptick in lawsuits over unpaid fees, according to three attorney experts on legal practice and ethics, in part because lawyers don’t want to lose clients in the long run by failing to show empathy for what may be short-term difficulties.

