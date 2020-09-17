Milbank matches Davis Polk bonuses with extra pay for top performers

Milbank is giving associates a “special one-time bonus” to reward their hard work in the face of the pandemic’s many challenges, the firm said, matching a bonus scale announced earlier this week by Davis Polk & Wardwell and raising it for high performers.

The bonuses range from $7,500 for the class of 2019 to $40,000 for the class of 2012 and 2013, Milbank chair Scott Edelman told associates in an internal message on Wednesday, reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35MNsFW