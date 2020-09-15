Partner pay has shot up since 2010. But the new wealth isn't evenly shared

The average pay for Big Law partners jumped 38% between 2010 and 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by legal recruitment firm Major, Lindsey & Africa. But those gains aren’t spread equally, with growth notably lagging for women and Black partners.

The report, a compilation of data from MLA partner pay surveys conducted between 2010 to 2018, found the average compensation for Black partners actually may have dropped over the past decade. In 2010, Black partner respondents earned an average of $565,000. In 2018 that average dropped to $539,000.

