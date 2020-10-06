Murdoch's News Corp paid GC Pitofksy $3.6 mln in fiscal 2020

News Corp paid its general counsel David Pitofsky total compensation of more than $3.6 million in its fiscal year 2020, up almost 4.5% from 2019, the company – founded by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch – disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

Pitofsky’s cash compensation, which includes non-equity payouts, actually dropped year-over-year, in part because he elected to forego some compensation as Wall Street Journal owner News Corp increased its focus on costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

