Ogletree offers associates 'special' bonus in the wake of pay cuts

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart is offering associates the chance to earn “special” bonuses, the firm said Wednesday, months after the employment law giant slashed pay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Associates who bill 1,700 hours in 2020 will receive a “special” $10,000 bonus, on top of a pre-existing $10,000 bonus for all associates who bill 1,900 hours, Ogletree said in a statement. Those billing over 2,000 hours this year will get a bonus of up to 25% of their pre-pandemic compensation. Associates “who help the firm grow” will get an additional bonus, 10% of the origination dollars generated.

