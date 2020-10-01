O'Melveny won't offer extra bonuses this fall, says comp will be decided at year-end

O’Melveny & Myers won’t be giving associates a special bonus this fall, despite several other law firms pledging to in recent weeks, saying Thursday that instead it will decide compensation at year-end and increase bonuses at that time for some attorneys.

“We believe in a system that is tailored to each associate and counsel after evaluating their performance over the full year,” the firm said Thursday in a statement. “O’Melveny has always awarded market bonuses with enhancements based on merit and productivity, but this year we will be increasing our enhanced bonuses for deserving associates and counsel.”

