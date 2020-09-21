Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Oracle GC's compensation topped $10 million in fiscal 2020

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Oracle Corp general counsel Dorian Daley’s total compensation for fiscal year 2020 surpassed $10 million, the tech giant disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

Much of her 2020 compensation - nearly $9.3 million - came in the form of stock awards. Her cash compensation included an $875,000 salary, about 6% higher than her fiscal year 2019 salary, according to Oracle’s Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hNZNM7

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up