IN BRIEF: Reed Smith to restore pay for all employees

Reed Smith’s global managing partner Sandy Thomas said Thursday that the law firm will restore regular pay for all employees on Nov. 1, ending pay cuts it instituted earlier this year to preserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of other Big Law firms that slashed pay in the spring - when the pandemic sparked nationwide economic shutdowns and dried up deal and trial work - have also since reversed those austerity measures.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35teEre