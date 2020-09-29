Shearman & Sterling latest to give associates a fall bonus boost

Shearman & Sterling on Monday confirmed that it’s giving associates an appreciation bonus of up to $40,000 - the latest law firm to take that step in an effort to reward hard work during the coronavirus pandemic and to recruit and retain talent.

U.S. associates at the Wall Street firm will get a bonus on Oct. 30 starting at $7,500 for the class of 2019 and up to $40,000 for the class of 2013 and above, senior partner David Beveridge said in an internal memo Monday. That scale matches one set earlier this month by rival New York firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.

