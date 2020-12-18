Millions in pandemic aid didn't stop these firms from cutting jobs or pay

Law firms rushed to secure government aid early in the coronavirus pandemic, borrowing nearly $12 billion from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program as their revenues were threatened by court closures and a freeze in corporate deals.

The program, created by Congress in March to save jobs and help small employers weather the COVID-19 crisis, has faced criticism that too much of the $525 billion in approved aid went to big businesses in high-wage industries like law. Not only did law firms obtain billions of dollars through the program, but the loans didn’t always ensure jobs and paychecks would be protected, a Reuters analysis found. At least 10 firms that took in a combined $68.5 million in forgivable, government-guaranteed loans under the program went on to cut positions, salaries or both.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WqPQfB