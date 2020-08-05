Morgan & Morgan to open SF office after applying for millions in PPP aid

Morgan & Morgan is opening an office in San Francisco with two new hires, the plaintiff-side firm announced Wednesday, months after it applied for millions in bailout loans through a federal program intended to help struggling small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The law firm, known for its “Dial #LAW, That’s All” slogan featured in ubiquitous TV ads, said in a statement that it has hired Michael Ram and Marie Appel to lead its San Francisco office and to work in its class action practice. Ram and Appel join from Robins Kaplan, where Ram had been a partner and Appel was counsel.

