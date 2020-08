DLA Piper’s Douglas Emhoff is on temporary leave, the law firm said Monday, less than a week after his wife, California Senator Kamala Harris, was tapped as the presumptive Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee for 2020.

He’s transitioning his clients to others at the firm, a representative confirmed. Emhoff is a media, sports and entertainment litigator who joined 4,200-lawyer DLA Piper as a partner in Los Angeles in 2017.

