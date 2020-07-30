More cybersecurity duties falling on CLOs as legal risks grow

Chief legal officers are taking the lead on cybersecurity efforts as companies seek to comply with still-fresh data privacy regulations in California and Europe, and as other jurisdictions consider implementing similar laws, a new report suggests.

In an Association of Corporate Counsel survey this year of 586 law departments, 71% said their chief legal officer led their company’s cybersecurity strategy or was on a team that did so. At 21% of respondent companies it was the CLO’s job to respond to data breaches, compared to 4.6% in 2015, the ACC reported Wednesday.

