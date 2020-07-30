Westlaw News
More cybersecurity duties falling on CLOs as legal risks grow

Caroline Spiezio

Chief legal officers are taking the lead on cybersecurity efforts as companies seek to comply with still-fresh data privacy regulations in California and Europe, and as other jurisdictions consider implementing similar laws, a new report suggests.

In an Association of Corporate Counsel survey this year of 586 law departments, 71% said their chief legal officer led their company’s cybersecurity strategy or was on a team that did so. At 21% of respondent companies it was the CLO’s job to respond to data breaches, compared to 4.6% in 2015, the ACC reported Wednesday.

