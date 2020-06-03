Law firms donate to racial justice orgs amid protests over policing

At least five large law firms have said this week that they will make donations to racial justice groups, as protests spread across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom Executive Partner Eric Friedman said in an email to colleagues on Tuesday that the firm will donate $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc, a U.S. civil rights legal aid group, the firm confirmed. Allen & Overy is donating $10,000 to that same group, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

