Fed Circuit cancels oral arguments as nearby protests over policing continue

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit late Thursday canceled its oral arguments scheduled for Friday and said that its courthouse would be closed to both the public and staff, as protests over race and policing near its building in Washington D.C. are expected to continue.

The appeals court said in an emailed statement Friday that its building would be “closed to the public and staff through no earlier than Sunday, June 7, 2020, in order to permit officials to make preparations to accommodate large crowds expected to gather in the vicinity of the White House over the coming weekend.”

