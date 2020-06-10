IN BRIEF: Perkins Coie to represent Black Lives Matter in lawsuit against Seattle

Perkins Coie is representing the Seattle chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM), a movement that campaigns against racism toward African-American people, in its lawsuit against that city over its use of tear gas on protestors at recent demonstrations against racism and police violence.

Partners David Perez and Joseph McMillan and five associates from Seattle-based Perkins have taken on the case, alongside attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Seattle University School of Law, court records show. Perez said in a statement Wednesday he signed onto the case “to uphold rights that are foundational to our democracy,” including the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech and freedom from unwarranted seizures by the government.

