Law firms urge Cuomo to repeal rule that hides police discipline records

The leaders of more than 30 law firms, including Morrison & Foerster, Hogan Lovells and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom have signed on to a letter urging New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to repeal a rule that keeps police disciplinary records confidential.

Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Law leaves the public with “virtually no information ... about a police officer’s record of substantiated misconduct,” wrote MoFo chair Larren Nashelsky in the letter, dated Monday. Repealing it could improve transparency and accountability in policing, he said in an interview Tuesday.

