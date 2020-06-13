Skadden, Dechert to observe Juneteenth

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom on Friday said it will give employees the day off on June 19, and Dechert said it will let U.S. employees leave work at noon for “self reflection” and “learning” that day, which marks the end of slavery in America.

The move follows widespread protests in the U.S. and globally against racism and police violence, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.

