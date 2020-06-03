Dorsey & Whitney ends alliance with Minneapolis prosecutors

Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney said its lawyers will no longer help local prosecutors on misdemeanor cases, ending a decades-long program in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in that city.

The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that it is ending its Minneapolis City Attorney’s program, which started in 1978 and sent litigation associates to handle all aspects of trial work, because “studies demonstrate that prosecution of misdemeanors disproportionately impact the Black community.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3czzAOJ