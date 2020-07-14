George Floyd prosecutors team up with Hogan Lovells' Katyal in rare pro bono partnership

Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal is working pro bono with prosecutors seeking to put Minneapolis police officers in prison for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after one of the officers knelt on his neck as he groaned “I can’t breathe.”

Katyal, a Washington D.C.-based appellate partner and the former U.S. acting solicitor general, is one of four private sector attorneys joining the prosecution team pro bono with the title of special assistant attorney general, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Monday.

