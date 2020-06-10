IN BRIEF: Paul Weiss' Jeh Johnson to review New York courts' hiring, anti-bias training

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore of New York State’s court system has tapped Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison partner Jeh Johnson to lead an independent review of its “response to issues of institutional racism,” including how it hires and trains judges to prevent racial bias.

Johnson, whose previous roles include U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under the Obama administration and general counsel of the Department of Defense, will also evaluate whether the courts’ existing programs aimed at addressing systemic and implicit racial bias are working, the court system said in a statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YpTpTB