IN BRIEF: Perkins Coie pledges $2.5 mln to racial equity groups

Perkins Coie on Thursday pledged to contribute a total of $2.5 million to racial equity groups over the next five years, amid a national spotlight on racism in the United States.

The Seattle-based firm will also expand its supplier diversity program, establish a civil rights fellowship and take on more pro bono matters related to racial justice, among other changes, it said in a statement Thursday. Many other large law firms - including Kirkland & Ellis; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Morrison & Foerster - have also announced substantial donations to racial justice groups in recent weeks.

