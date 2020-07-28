Debevoise, Perkins Coie take on legal battle for Portland protestors

Debevoise & Plimpton and Perkins Coie are representing a group of Portland protestors who accuse federal officials of violating their First Amendment rights by allowing law enforcement agents to use tear gas on them and others and to make arrests without probable cause at recent demonstrations against racism.

Debevoise partner David O’Neil signed off on the complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Washington D.C., where he is based. Perkins Coie’s team includes partners Derek Petersen in Phoenix and Tom Johnson in Portland, court records show. They’re working alongside attorneys from legal nonprofit Protect Democracy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/305gRb9