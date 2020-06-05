Arnold & Porter to represent Black Lives Matter in lawsuit against Trump

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has signed on to represent Black Lives Matter (BLM), a movement that campaigns against racism towards African-American people, in its lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas on protestors at a demonstration against racism and police violence outside the White House on Monday.

John Arak Freedman, a senior counsel at Arnold & Porter, is working on the case alongside attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups, according to Thursday filings in Washington D.C. federal court. He said in an interview Friday that those groups had wanted him to help on the case because they had worked together on pro bono matters in the past. More than a dozen other Arnold & Porter attorneys are also working on the lawsuit, he said.

