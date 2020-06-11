More law firms donate time, money in response to protests against racism

Sidley Austin and Munger Tolles & Olson are the latest firms to donate money or pro bono work in response to nationwide protests against racism and police violence, sparked by the police killing last month of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis.

Sidley is representing journalist Linda Tirado, who is suing the City of Minneapolis, its police leaders and other law enforcement, alleging that police violated her constitutional rights while she reported at a May 29 protest in Minneapolis by shooting her in the face with foam bullets, leaving her blind in one eye. New-York based Tai-Heng Cheng, global co-head of the international arbitration practice at Sidley, said in an interview Thursday that he took the case because without coverage by the press “the statements and values of (those) standing up to racial injustice will not get amplified and disseminated.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C1wkiV