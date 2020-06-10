Squire Patton Boggs parts ways with former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott

Squire Patton Boggs on Tuesday said it has parted ways with former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, a top Republican lobbyist who had been the co-chair of its public policy practice.

“As a global law firm, we are obliged to constantly evaluate and tailor our professional offerings to not only respond, but also anticipate the issues and concerns of an evolving marketplace and the clients we serve,” Mark Ruehlmann, the firm’s chair and global chief executive officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

