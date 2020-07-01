IN BRIEF: St. Louis prosecutor to investigate lawyer-couple pointing guns at protesters

The chief prosecutor’s office in St. Louis posted on Twitter that it is launching an investigation after videos emerged of a white couple, both personal-injury attorneys, pointing guns at police-reform protesters marching in front of their home.

“We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated,” said Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner in a statement posted by her office on the social media site Monday.

