IN BRIEF: North Carolina attorneys urge state to take down Confederate monuments

More than 65 North Carolina attorneys, including law school professors and Big Law partners, have signed on to a letter urging officials to take down statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the Civil War in civic spaces in the state.

The attorneys wrote in a Wednesday letter to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and other officials that the statues “offend guarantees in our state and federal Constitutions” - that all persons are created equal, that none shall face racial discrimination and that slavery is forever prohibited - because they are “inextricably tied to secession, slavery, and white supremacy.”

