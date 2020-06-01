Q&A: Airbnb's ex-GC Rob Chesnut on ethics, outside counsel and the pandemic

Rob Chesnut, Airbnb Inc’s former general counsel turned chief ethics officer and a longtime Silicon Valley lawyer, is passionate about ethics.

He’s spoken at general counsel seminars, launched an ethics program at San Francisco-based Airbnb and, most recently, wrote a book slated to come out in July called Intentional Integrity. Last Wednesday he left Airbnb to focus on speaking opportunities, promoting his book and advising multiple companies on ethics, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U0FHoX