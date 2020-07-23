Q&A: Hershey's GC on race, recruiting, and law firms' 'ridiculous' pipeline excuse on diversity

Hershey Co general counsel Damien Atkins has spent much of his life around people who aren’t just like him.

He’s the son of a diplomat who has lived outside and across the United States. And for much of his career, he’s been the one of few Black professionals in the office. This summer, as current and former colleagues reached out to him because of nationwide protests against racism, Atkins realized he could use his position as a Black executive to spark change at Hershey. To start, he and another leader at the company hosted an all hands dialogue, where they had a frank discussion on race.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eVojti