Top Asian-American and Black business lawyers announce calls to action

Top Asian-American and Black business lawyers – including Big Law partners and general counsel – signed onto separate calls to action Wednesday, the latest examples of prominent attorneys using their platform to publicly push for social change.

Asian-American lawyers in one letter pledged to collectively give $10 million over the next year to fight violence against Asian Americans, which has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Black lawyers in another letter urged companies to stand against voting restrictions like the ones Georgia passed last week because it could disenfranchise Black voters.

