Landlords offer law firms concessions, but legal battles over rent continue

Months after the coronavirus pandemic first emptied U.S. law offices, there are tentative signs of a thaw in the law firm real estate market. But even as more law firms ink deals to lease or renew office space, others continue to square off with landlords over rent they say they shouldn’t have to pay.

Weeks after Simpson Thacher & Bartlett dropped its lawsuit seeking rent abatement due to the pandemic, Crowell & Moring on Dec. 2 brought a similar case against its San Francisco landlord. At least two other large law firms, Jenner & Block and Schulte Roth & Zabel, are still in legal battles with their landlords over rent abatement during the crisis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JTp38O