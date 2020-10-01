Sullivan & Cromwell challeges tax assessment on Manhattan properties valued at $70M

Sullivan & Cromwell has asked a Manhattan state court to adjust the valuation of the office space it owns at 125 Broad Street in New York City, seeking a reduction from the tax commission’s estimate of about $70 million to the firm’s own estimate of about $28 million.

Property tax assessments are appealed by real estate owners all the time - Sullivan & Cromwell did the same thing with its Broad Street headquarters in 2019 - but its petition in 2020 comes as the coronavirus has left downtown offices empty for months. The virus has cost New York City $9 billion in tax revenue and forced a $7 billion cut to its annual budget, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

