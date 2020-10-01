Sullivan & Cromwell challeges tax assessment on Manhattan properties valued at $70M

Sullivan & Cromwell has asked a Manhattan state court to adjust the valuation of the office space it owns in New York City, seeking a reduction from the tax commission’s estimate of about $70 million to the firm’s own estimate of about $28 million.

Property tax assessments are routinely appealed by landowners - Sullivan & Cromwell did the same thing with its headquarters at 125 Broad Street in 2019 - but its petition in 2020 comes as the coronavirus has left downtown offices empty for months, costing New York City $9 billion in revenue and forcing a $7 billion cut to its annual budget, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

