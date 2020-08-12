Westlaw News
August 12, 2020 / 11:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Time to wait is over for some law firms mulling real estate moves

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Some law firms are acting now to renew, resize or relocate offices despite uncertainty over their real estate needs, industry sources said, though many others are still playing a game of wait and see.

Before June, “no one made decisions” at U.S. law firms because of the pandemic, said Arthur Santry, co-chair of the law firm practice group at real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. But in recent weeks that has eased. Santry said he renewed a lease this summer for a Big Law firm in Washington D.C. that slashed its office space by one-third, to about 200,000 square feet.

