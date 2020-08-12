Time to wait is over for some law firms mulling real estate moves

Some law firms are acting now to renew, resize or relocate offices despite uncertainty over their real estate needs, industry sources said, though many others are still playing a game of wait and see.

Before June, “no one made decisions” at U.S. law firms because of the pandemic, said Arthur Santry, co-chair of the law firm practice group at real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. But in recent weeks that has eased. Santry said he renewed a lease this summer for a Big Law firm in Washington D.C. that slashed its office space by one-third, to about 200,000 square feet.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31OPC3V