Judge tosses much of recruiter's lawsuit against Freshfields

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday dismissed almost all of the claims against Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US in a lawsuit brought by a legal recruiting group who alleged the law firm used its services to hire a rainmaker but then refused to pay it.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said Boston Executive Search Associates Inc’s contractual claims were “doomed by the 1984 Massachusetts Business Brokerage Statute of Frauds,” because Freshfields never signed a written agreement saying it would pay.

