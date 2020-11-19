Greenberg Traurig touts its finances as firms look to project pandemic resilience

In a press release announcing its hiring of a European real estate team, Greenberg Traurig touted itself Thursday as “one of the few” law firms that has “avoided any across-the-board layoffs and compensation reductions for its lawyers and staff at all levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Richard Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig’s executive chairman, said in the statement that “we have protected the health and wellbeing of our lawyers and staff during this unprecedented period while also improving our financial position and greatly enhancing our platform in our core markets and practices” by adding shareholders in Europe.

