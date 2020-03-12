Westlaw News
California bar trustees to discuss report that recommends regulatory changes

Caroline Spiezio

The California State Bar Association’s board of trustees are slated to discuss on Thursday a report that recommends it consider loosening restrictions on lawyers partnering with non-lawyers to spark innovation that could drive down costs.

The board’s agenda for the Thursday meeting includes discussing a report from the Task Force on Access Through Innovation of Legal Services (ATILS), a group the bar had tasked with examining ways to increase low and middle-income people’s access to legal aid.

