Schulte Roth sues its NYC landlord for $10 mln in latest Big Law COVID-19 rent dispute

Schulte Roth & Zabel is suing the owner of the building that houses its Manhattan headquarters, alleging the firm is owed over $10 million because the landlord refused to abate its rent despite COVID-19 restrictions.

In a complaint filed Friday in Manhattan state court, Schulte Roth accused landlord Metropolitan 919 3rd Avenue LLC of breach of contract. It’s the latest large law firm to bring legal action against its landlord over rent during the pandemic.

