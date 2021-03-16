Latham revenues sail past $4.3 billion, driven by U.S. and global M&A

Latham & Watkins’ revenue rose 15% from 2019 to more than $4.3 billion in 2020, buoyed by deal activity that has continued to keep its lawyers busy this year.

The firm on Tuesday also reported surging profits per equity partner, up 19.6% year-over-year to $4.52 million in 2020, while its equity partner headcount grew about 2% to 524 partners. Revenues per lawyer rose 9.5% year-over-year to $1.5 million in 2020 as lawyer headcount grew 5.1% to 2,858, the firm said.

