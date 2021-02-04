Robinhood taps Cravath's Orsini and Ryan for GameStop litigation

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Kevin Orsini and Antony Ryan have signed to represent Robinhood in at least three lawsuits in California federal court over its restrictions on trading in shares of GameStop and other companies whose stocks saw hefty gains in a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.

Orsini is known for antitrust work but has also represented J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barnes & Noble in securities and commercial litigation, according to Cravath’s website. Ryan focuses on securities litigation with clients including PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte & Touche. Both partners, who entered appearances in the cases late Wednesday, are based in New York.

