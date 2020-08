The next set of law school graduates might be full of future bankruptcy attorneys - or at least attorneys who have taken a bankruptcy class.

Enrollment in bankruptcy law courses is surging for fall 2020 at some schools, professors said, drastically up from last year, before the coronavirus pandemic and the economic turmoil that ensued had begun.

