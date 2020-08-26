Yale suspends law prof Jed Rubenfeld following sexual harassment investigation

Yale Law School has suspended professor Jed Rubenfeld, the husband of “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother” author and fellow law professor Amy Chua, for two years, following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

Yale Law faculty were told of his suspension Monday, according to a Wednesday report from New York magazine. That report said his suspension stemmed from a university investigation into allegations that he had sexually harassed several students.

