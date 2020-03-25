Law schools consider delaying on-campus interviews due to coronavirus crisis

A number of top law schools, including Harvard, Columbia and Cornell, are considering delaying law firms’ on-campus interviews from summer or fall 2020 to early next year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to representatives from those schools.

In light of the pandemic, which has in a matter of weeks shuttered schools, businesses and courts nationwide, law firms may not “be in a good position to assess their hiring needs” by summer or fall 2020, said Eduardo Peñalver, the dean of Cornell Law School, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

