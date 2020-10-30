Amy Coney Barrett taps four Big Law alums for SCOTUS clerkships

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday announced that newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett has selected four law clerks, opting mainly for lawyers who have previously clerked at the high court and have backgrounds in Big Law.

Her clerks are: Nick Harper, a University of Chicago Law School graduate who clerked for former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Whitney Hermandorfer, a George Washington University Law School graduate who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and worked at Williams & Connolly; Madeline Lansky, another UChicago graduate, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and worked at Bartlit Beck; and Brendan Duffy, who clerked for Barrett while she was a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and who worked at Covington & Burling.

