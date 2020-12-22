Small law firms and solo practitioners are ditching their offices, maybe forever

Just before the coronavirus swept into the Northeast in March, Stamford, Connecticut, commercial litigator Stephen Curley’s landlord broke the news: The building that housed his solo law practice was being converted to residential units.

That, he said in November, “was serendipity.” As the virus spread, shuttering offices and courts and moving the practice of law online, he was able to find a flexible and affordable co-working space instead of leasing a full office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hbg8Mb