Staffers face mental health challenges amid legal industry layoffs, pay cuts

A survey of 323 non-lawyer staff at law firms and in-house departments found 36% are struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the global economy and prompted many employers to cut headcount and pay.

The results of the survey, released Thursday, come as the legal industry has increased its focus in recent years on attorney mental health, with research showing lawyers are more prone to substance abuse and depression than other professionals. The mental health of law firm staff has received less attention.

