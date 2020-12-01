'Copyright troll' Richard Liebowitz suspended from Manhattan federal court

The grievance committee for the Southern District of New York has suspended Richard Liebowitz, a New York lawyer notorious for filing low-value copyright cases on behalf of photographers, from practicing law while it investigates charges against him.

The committee’s chair, U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla, wrote in a Monday order that the interim suspension was needed to “protect the public” because of Liebowitz’s “unwillingness to change despite 19 formal sanctions and scores of other admonishments and warnings from judges across the country.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mvdv9V