Jeffrey Toobin suspended from New Yorker, on leave from CNN after Zoom incident

The New Yorker has suspended legal news staff writer Jeffrey Toobin while it investigates allegations that he exposed himself to colleagues and members of WNYC radio in a video call last week, the magazine said Monday.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin, a lawyer who is also CNN’s chief legal analyst, said in an emailed statement.

